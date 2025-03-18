Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $331,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.