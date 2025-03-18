Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 28,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

