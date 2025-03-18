Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $7,221,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Invesco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.49%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

