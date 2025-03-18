Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 60,265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,744,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $952.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $851.72. The company has a market capitalization of $406.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

