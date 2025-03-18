Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors accounts for about 1.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Client First Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USD opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $885.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

