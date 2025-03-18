RETARDIO Price Up 21.5% Over Last Week (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. RETARDIO has a total market cap of $17.58 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RETARDIO token can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RETARDIO alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,317.55 or 0.99414510 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

RETARDIO Token Profile

RETARDIO was first traded on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.01758143 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $1,553,782.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RETARDIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RETARDIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RETARDIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.