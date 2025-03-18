Retail Stocks To Watch Now – March 15th

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Walmart are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers, either in physical locations or online. Their performance is often tied to consumer spending trends and overall economic health, making them sensitive to fluctuations in market conditions and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.30 on Friday, reaching $249.98. 99,883,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.31 and a 200 day moving average of $318.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.06 billion, a PE ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.81 on Friday, reaching $213.49. 60,053,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,326,423. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day moving average of $233.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded up $9.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.56. 19,927,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,347,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.55. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $376.91 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.95. 38,031,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,311,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.26. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.29. 35,480,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,967,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $685.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

