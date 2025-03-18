Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ciena (CIEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) recently:

3/12/2025 – Ciena had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

3/12/2025 – Ciena was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Ciena was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/12/2025 – Ciena was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

3/12/2025 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $94.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Ciena was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.38. 276,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $478,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,300,073.92. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dino Diperna sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $235,050.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,197.48. The trade was a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $5,025,949. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

