Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,284,000 after acquiring an additional 548,423 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,739 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Relx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $44,516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relx by 14.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 104,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Relx Plc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

