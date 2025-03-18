ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.61 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $392.85 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00108233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00007555 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000382 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159,840.00 or 1.92252922 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 33,212,891,958 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

