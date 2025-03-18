Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ChromaDex (CDXC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC):

3/17/2025 – ChromaDex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2025 – ChromaDex had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – ChromaDex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2025 – ChromaDex had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.80 to $8.10. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – ChromaDex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

ChromaDex Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $617.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.79 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 322.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,472 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

