RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,001,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,701 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 422,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

