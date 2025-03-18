RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

