RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Makes New $175,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.85. The company has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

