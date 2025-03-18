RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Invests $2.17 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Netflix makes up approximately 2.5% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $49,844,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 60,265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,744,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $952.40 and a 200-day moving average of $851.72. The company has a market cap of $406.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.