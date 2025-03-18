Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 40.6% increase from Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Price Performance

METCZ opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.