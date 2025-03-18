QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
QuoteMedia Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of QMCI traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. QuoteMedia has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

