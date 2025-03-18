QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

QuoteMedia Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of QMCI traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. QuoteMedia has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

