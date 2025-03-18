Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Acquires $14,250.00 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) Director S. Ray Hatch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,705.90. The trade was a 10.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 406,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quest Resource by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Quest Resource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quest Resource by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 54,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

