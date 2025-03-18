QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

QMC Quantum Minerals Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About QMC Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.