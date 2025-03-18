Q1 Earnings Estimate for NFI Group Issued By Atb Cap Markets

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of NFI Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.
NFI has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.80.
NFI Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NFI stock opened at C$12.96 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$9.91 and a 12-month high of C$19.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.04.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
