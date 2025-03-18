Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,885 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 36,948 shares.The stock last traded at $31.01 and had previously closed at $31.15.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $651.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,728,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,080 shares during the period.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

