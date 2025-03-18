Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.42. Approximately 3,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 137.98% of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $36,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.