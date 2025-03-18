Proton (XPR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $101.85 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $101.85 million and $6.51 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.99 or 1.00176671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,515.20 or 0.99914170 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 30,154,851,676 coins and its circulating supply is 27,205,623,268 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

