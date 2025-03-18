ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.85. Approximately 12,674,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 38,995,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8168 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
