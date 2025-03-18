ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.85. Approximately 12,674,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 38,995,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8168 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 51.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwallier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.3% during the third quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

