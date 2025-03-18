Promising Real Estate Stocks To Consider – March 16th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and Charles Schwab are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that operate within the real estate market, including those involved in property development, management, and brokerage. They provide investors with exposure to the real estate sector through the public market, often generating returns via dividends and capital appreciation without the need to directly own physical properties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.94. 11,956,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838,457. The firm has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.83.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 43,542,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,252,988. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,967,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,904,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,760,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,468,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

SCHW traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,198,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,249,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32.

