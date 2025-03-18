Prom Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.77 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $110.77 million and $2.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00007361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00004318 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00026616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00004048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.10085469 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $3,294,471.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

