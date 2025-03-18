ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
ProKidney Price Performance
Shares of ProKidney stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $303.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.
