ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Shares of ProKidney stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $303.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

