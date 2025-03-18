Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 79,223 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,873,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,223 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Entegris were worth $284,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Entegris by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $92.84 and a one year high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Free Report

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

