Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 717,801 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,167,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 717,801 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $640,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $157.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.64 and its 200 day moving average is $164.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

