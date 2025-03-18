Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,593,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after buying an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 71,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

