Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PTX) Insider Gavin Shepherd Buys 614,092 Shares

Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PTX – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Shepherd purchased 614,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$26,405.96 ($16,819.08).
Prescient Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 17.31.
Prescient Therapeutics Company Profile
