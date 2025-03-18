Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in February

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,898,500 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 2,335,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 1.2 %

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 65,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,078. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $36.74.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

