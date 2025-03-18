Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance

OTCMKTS PSTVY opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Featured Articles

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People’s Republic of China. It offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, call, negotiated, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; business easy mix, agriculture aid plus, domestic remittance and exchange, payment and collection agency, check, promissory notes, bank and commercial draft, remittance, consignment collection, and collection with acceptance settlement services; debit and credit cards; cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange and deposit services; personal housing, auto, car, consumer, and personal education loans; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

