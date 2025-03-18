Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance
OTCMKTS PSTVY opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
