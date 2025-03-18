Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 1793788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

Get Playtika alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Playtika

Playtika Trading Up 3.5 %

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Playtika by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.