Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST) Short Interest Update

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 144,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pinstripes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinstripes alerts:

Pinstripes Trading Up 16.7 %

NYSE PNST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 9,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,654. Pinstripes has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinstripes ( NYSE:PNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinstripes will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PNST. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Pinstripes from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pinstripes from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinstripes in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Pinstripes

About Pinstripes

(Get Free Report)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.