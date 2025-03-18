Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST) Short Interest Update

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 144,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Pinstripes
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.
Pinstripes Trading Up 16.7 %
NYSE PNST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 9,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,654. Pinstripes has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on PNST. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Pinstripes from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pinstripes from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinstripes in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Get Our Latest Report on Pinstripes
About Pinstripes
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
