PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 430.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.