PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Down 33.2% in February

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,665. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

