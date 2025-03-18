PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Down 33.2% in February

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PGP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,665. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.