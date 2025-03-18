PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
PCK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 83,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,989. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
