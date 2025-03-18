Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 57,146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

