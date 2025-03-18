Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 296 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.72. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

