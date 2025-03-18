Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,285. This trade represents a 16.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

