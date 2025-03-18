Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $32,000 Stock Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 123.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 104.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

CBNK stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $468,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

