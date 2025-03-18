Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Groupon were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Groupon by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Groupon by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,716 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $636.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

