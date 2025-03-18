Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Posts Earnings Results

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Phoenix Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

LON PHNX opened at GBX 584.43 ($7.59) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 475 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 586 ($7.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 510.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 519.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.44) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

