Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35, reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

Shares of PBSV opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Pharma-Bio Serv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

