Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

