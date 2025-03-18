Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Up 18% – Here’s What Happened

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02). 5,361,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,651,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.
