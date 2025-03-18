Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 849 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.22 and a 200-day moving average of $160.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $190.11.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

