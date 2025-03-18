Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $379.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

