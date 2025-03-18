Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,175 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 159,463 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $975.52 million, a P/E ratio of -204.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

